Insider Buying: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Acquires 268,736 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 268,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,028,654.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,318,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,022,876. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 76,600 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $759,872.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 395,614 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,386,455.84.

On Friday, July 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 18,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $174,069.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 29,199 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $261,331.05.

On Friday, July 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 15,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $138,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 100,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $902,000.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 36,717 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $361,662.45.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 32,500 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $309,725.00.

Tricida Stock Performance

Shares of TCDA opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricida

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tricida during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tricida by 290.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period.

Tricida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Stories

