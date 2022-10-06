Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Insider Sells 34,809 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 4th, John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75.

GOOG opened at $102.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day moving average of $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

