Insider Selling: Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Major Shareholder Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Altus Power Trading Down 1.5 %
AMPS opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.72.
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
