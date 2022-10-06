Insider Selling: Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Major Shareholder Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Altus Power Trading Down 1.5 %

AMPS opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.