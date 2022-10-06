Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 3,126 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $61,394.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,099,000 after buying an additional 530,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,305,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after buying an additional 275,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,840,000 after buying an additional 60,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,055,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

