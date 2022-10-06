InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
InspireMD Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NSPR stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.65.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 334.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.
InspireMD Company Profile
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.
