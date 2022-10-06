Instaraise (INSTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,623.00

Instaraise (INSTA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Instaraise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Instaraise has a total market capitalization of $72,640.45 and $16,623.00 worth of Instaraise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Instaraise has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Instaraise alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

About Instaraise

Instaraise launched on September 14th, 2021. Instaraise’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,375,000 tokens. Instaraise’s official Twitter account is @instaraise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Instaraise is medium.com/instaraise-official. The official website for Instaraise is www.instaraise.io.

Buying and Selling Instaraise

According to CryptoCompare, “Instaraise (INSTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tezos platform. Instaraise has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Instaraise is 0.01433226 USD and is up 37.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $848.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.instaraise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instaraise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Instaraise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Instaraise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Instaraise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Instaraise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.