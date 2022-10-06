Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 393 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,059,395,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $86,237,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,576,000 after buying an additional 636,284 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $81,030,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,795,000 after buying an additional 612,377 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

