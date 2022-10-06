Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 432 Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,354,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,530,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

IHE opened at $174.11 on Thursday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.81.

About iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

