Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 550 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Trade Desk by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $26,314,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $4,582,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Trade Desk Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

