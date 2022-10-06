Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 869 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Atlantic Securities cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,240 shares of company stock valued at $925,919. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average of $99.46. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

