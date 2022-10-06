Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 76 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AMERCO by 20.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 18.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AMERCO by 27.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in AMERCO by 37.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 35.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

AMERCO Stock Performance

Shares of UHAL opened at $553.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $539.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.37. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $447.92 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.91.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.80 by ($0.77). AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

AMERCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also

