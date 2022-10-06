Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.41. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $134.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

