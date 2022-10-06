Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 68,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,085,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,033.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $219.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.16 and its 200-day moving average is $225.81. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

