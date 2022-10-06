Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $471,000 Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NXST opened at $178.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.74.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

