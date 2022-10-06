Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $523,000 Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 178,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 55,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

