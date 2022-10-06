Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $563,000 Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $115.96 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

