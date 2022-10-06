Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $631,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $143.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

