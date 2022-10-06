Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,788 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

BK opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

