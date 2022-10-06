Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 10,300 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.31% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSI stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

