Instrumental Finance (STRM) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

Instrumental Finance (STRM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Instrumental Finance has a market cap of $278,534.33 and $9,042.00 worth of Instrumental Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Instrumental Finance has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Instrumental Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Instrumental Finance Token Profile

Instrumental Finance’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. Instrumental Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Instrumental Finance’s official Twitter account is @instrumentalfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Instrumental Finance’s official website is www.instrumental.finance.

Instrumental Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Instrumental Finance (STRM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Instrumental Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Instrumental Finance is 0.0278785 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,254.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.instrumental.finance/.”

