InsuranceFi Trading Down 20.6% This Week (IF)

InsuranceFi (IF) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One InsuranceFi token can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00008587 BTC on popular exchanges. InsuranceFi has a total market cap of $36,086.89 and approximately $14,008.00 worth of InsuranceFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InsuranceFi has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InsuranceFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

About InsuranceFi

InsuranceFi’s genesis date was August 16th, 2022. InsuranceFi’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000 tokens. The official website for InsuranceFi is insurancefi.io. InsuranceFi’s official Twitter account is @insurancefi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InsuranceFi

According to CryptoCompare, “InsuranceFi (IF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. InsuranceFi has a current supply of 100,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of InsuranceFi is 1.81022087 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $138.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insurancefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsuranceFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsuranceFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsuranceFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsuranceFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsuranceFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.