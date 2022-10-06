Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Given New $84.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s current price.

Integer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ITGR opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer has a 12 month low of $59.18 and a 12 month high of $95.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.14.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Integer will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Integer

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 6,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Integer by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

