International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $125.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.74. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.