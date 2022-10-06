Internet of Energy Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $727,825.36 (IOEN)

Internet of Energy Network (IOEN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Internet of Energy Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of Energy Network has a market capitalization of $727,825.36 and $27,472.00 worth of Internet of Energy Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet of Energy Network has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Internet of Energy Network Token Profile

Internet of Energy Network was first traded on October 13th, 2021. Internet of Energy Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,880,342 tokens. Internet of Energy Network’s official Twitter account is @ioen_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet of Energy Network’s official website is ioen.tech. The official message board for Internet of Energy Network is medium.com/@ioen.

Buying and Selling Internet of Energy Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet of Energy Network (IOEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Internet of Energy Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 20,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Internet of Energy Network is 0.00334823 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $30,997.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ioen.tech.”

