Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $47.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $66.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $516,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Stories

