Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $360.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $544.47.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $413.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.56.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Intuit by 20.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

