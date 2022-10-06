Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON IAT opened at GBX 328 ($3.96) on Thursday. Invesco Asia Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 298 ($3.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 378 ($4.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of £219.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 331.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 331.64.

In other Invesco Asia Trust news, insider Myriam Madden purchased 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £4,785 ($5,781.78). Also, insider Neil Rogan acquired 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($32,382.79).

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

