Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PWV opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

