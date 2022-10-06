Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.50 to $15.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.27.

Invesco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.25 on Monday. Invesco has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.33%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,636,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,395,000 after purchasing an additional 180,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

