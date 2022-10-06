Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (IVPG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 on November 15th

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPGGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IVPG stock opened at GBX 216 ($2.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £219.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1,775.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.95. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a 1 year low of GBX 202 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 252 ($3.04).

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio

(Get Rating)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Global Equity Income Share Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.