Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (IVPG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 on November 15th

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IVPG stock opened at GBX 216 ($2.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £219.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1,775.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.95. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a 1 year low of GBX 202 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 252 ($3.04).

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

