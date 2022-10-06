Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

