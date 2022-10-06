Investin Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,945.00 (IVN)

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Investin token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Investin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Investin has a total market cap of $299,823.44 and approximately $13,945.00 worth of Investin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Investin

Investin (IVN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. Investin’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,750,000 tokens. The official website for Investin is www.investin.pro. The official message board for Investin is medium.com/investin-pro. Investin’s official Twitter account is @investin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Investin is https://reddit.com/r/Investin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Investin

According to CryptoCompare, “Investin (IVN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Investin has a current supply of 9,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Investin is 0.10902309 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.investin.pro/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Investin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Investin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Investin using one of the exchanges listed above.

