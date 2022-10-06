Invictus (IN) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Invictus has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $65,609.00 worth of Invictus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Invictus has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Invictus token can currently be bought for $37.89 or 0.00185848 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus alerts:

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000343 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Invictus Profile

Invictus (IN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Invictus’ total supply is 249,181 tokens. Invictus’ official message board is medium.com/@sol-invictus. Invictus’ official Twitter account is @invictusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Invictus’ official website is invictusdao.fi.

Buying and Selling Invictus

According to CryptoCompare, “Invictus (IN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Invictus has a current supply of 249,181 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Invictus is 37.90599306 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $55.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://invictusdao.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.