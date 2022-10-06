Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares rose 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 371,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,381,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Invitae Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.47 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 620.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,668,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,215,000 after buying an additional 986,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,515,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,540,000 after buying an additional 69,702 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,323,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after buying an additional 523,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,197,000 after buying an additional 757,570 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 225,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Further Reading

