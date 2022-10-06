IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.
NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.29.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
