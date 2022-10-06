IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IRIDEX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 87,240 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in IRIDEX by 26.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Stories

