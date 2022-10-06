Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

IRM stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.03%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

