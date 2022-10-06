iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Up 7.8% in September

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $52.80 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $83.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

