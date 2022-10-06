iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 381.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804,689 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,135,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

