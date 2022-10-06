iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 530.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $136.05 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

