Islander (ISA) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

Islander (ISA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Islander has a total market capitalization of $133,341.82 and $132,815.00 worth of Islander was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Islander token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Islander has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Islander alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

About Islander

Islander was first traded on January 5th, 2022. Islander’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,643,333 tokens. Islander’s official Twitter account is @islander_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Islander is islander-io.medium.com. Islander’s official website is theislander.io.

Islander Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Islander (ISA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Islander has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 545,753,780 in circulation. The last known price of Islander is 0.00006572 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $81,540.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theislander.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Islander directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Islander should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Islander using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Islander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Islander and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.