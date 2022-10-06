Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ISR opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

