iStep (ISTEP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40,299.00

iStep (ISTEP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. iStep has a total market cap of $40,299.00 and approximately $10,946.00 worth of iStep was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iStep token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, iStep has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

iStep Profile

iStep’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. iStep’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. iStep’s official Twitter account is @istepofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. iStep’s official website is istep.io. The official message board for iStep is istep.substack.com.

iStep Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iStep (ISTEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. iStep has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of iStep is 0.00009664 USD and is down -5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $8,360.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://istep.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iStep directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iStep should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iStep using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

