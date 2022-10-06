Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in September

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,896,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 1,748,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Italgas from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of ITGGF opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Italgas has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

