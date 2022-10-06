ITSMYNE Price Down 2% This Week (MYNE)

ITSMYNE (MYNE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. ITSMYNE has a total market cap of $89,150.59 and $33,026.00 worth of ITSMYNE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITSMYNE token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ITSMYNE has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ITSMYNE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

About ITSMYNE

ITSMYNE’s genesis date was August 18th, 2021. ITSMYNE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,243,562 tokens. The Reddit community for ITSMYNE is https://reddit.com/r/itsmyneclub. ITSMYNE’s official website is www.itsmyne.club. ITSMYNE’s official message board is itsmyne.medium.com. ITSMYNE’s official Twitter account is @itsmyneclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ITSMYNE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ITSMYNE (MYNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ITSMYNE has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ITSMYNE is 0.00521205 USD and is down -29.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.itsmyne.club.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITSMYNE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITSMYNE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ITSMYNE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ITSMYNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITSMYNE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.