Izumi Finance (IZI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $282,947.00

Izumi Finance (IZI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Izumi Finance has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Izumi Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $282,947.00 worth of Izumi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Izumi Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Izumi Finance Token Profile

Izumi Finance (CRYPTO:IZI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2021. Izumi Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,119,860 tokens. The official message board for Izumi Finance is izumi-finance.medium.com. Izumi Finance’s official Twitter account is @izumi_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Izumi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/izumifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Izumi Finance is izumi.finance/home.

Izumi Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Izumi Finance (IZI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Izumi Finance has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Izumi Finance is 0.02653763 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $176,327.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://izumi.finance/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Izumi Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Izumi Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Izumi Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

