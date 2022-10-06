James M. Rallo Sells 10,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,894.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

XMTR opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XMTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the 1st quarter worth $19,569,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

