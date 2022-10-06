Janet Kerr Sells 2,499 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) Director Janet Kerr sold 2,499 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $17,817.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,546 shares in the company, valued at $182,142.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Janet Kerr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $57,440.00.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

