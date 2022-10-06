Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Lowered to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.50 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $20.85.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $21.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 87.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at $1,023,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,038,000 after purchasing an additional 447,266 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

