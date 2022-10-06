Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBI. CJS Securities began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

JBI stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.64. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 671.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

