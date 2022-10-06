Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Swedish Match AB (publ)’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 81 to SEK 106 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

